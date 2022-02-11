LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It was the perfect way to put you in a good mood before a big weekend.
Local mascots trying to play football for your amusement.
This year marked the 15th WDRB in the Morning Mascot Bowl, Friday, February 11th.
Mascot Bowl 15 Mascots KK
Pictured: some of the players that took part in WDRB in the Morning's 15th annual Mascot Bowl.
Mascot Bowl XV First Play
Pictured: WDRB in the Morning's 15th annual Mascot Bowl gets underway on Feb. 11, 2022, with rookie quarterback Dalton Main.
Mascot Bowl XV First Play Action
Pictured: WDRB in the Morning's 15th annual Mascot Bowl on Feb. 11, 2022.
Jetman Touchdown
Pictured: Jetman, the mascot from Jet's Pizza, runs the ball into the end zone to score the first touchdown in Mascot Bowl XV.
Dalton Godbey blocks Snow Fox
Pictured: Dalton Godbey prepares to block the Snow Fox during WDRB in the Morning's 15th annual Mascot Bowl on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mascot Bowl player down
Pictured: A player stays down after a hard hit during the WDRB in the Morning's 15th annual Mascot Bowl on Feb. 11, 2022.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser, once again, rounded up some of the most animated athletes with the help of Louisville League of Mascots.
WDRB News Reporter, Dalton Godbey got called up to wrangle one of the teams.
Back in the day, he spent some time on the football field and spun the old bean for Lincoln County High School.
WDRB's Snow Fox and others butted heads and left it all on the gridiron.
The clash of foam and fur produced some dramatic highlights.
Some got big heads, some got deflated egos and some were out for glory.
COVID-19 precautions were taken into consideration.
The number of mascots on the field were limited to around 16 this year.
WDRB in the Morning's Mascot Bowl XV kicks off Super Bowl weekend. A decade and a half of Mascot Bowls has produced some winners and losers.
But the biggest winners are the WDRB viewers.
A big thank you to Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex and the Louisville League of Mascots.
Expect Mascot Bowl XVI next year the Friday before Super Bowl LVII.
