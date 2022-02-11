Mascot Bowl 15 Mascots KK

Pictured: some of the players that took part in WDRB in the Morning's 15th annual Mascot Bowl. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It was the perfect way to put you in a good mood before a big weekend.

Local mascots trying to play football for your amusement.

This year marked the 15th WDRB in the Morning Mascot Bowl, Friday, February 11th.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser, once again, rounded up some of the most animated athletes with the help of Louisville League of Mascots.

WDRB News Reporter, Dalton Godbey got called up to wrangle one of the teams.

Back in the day, he spent some time on the football field and spun the old bean for Lincoln County High School.

WDRB's Snow Fox and others butted heads and left it all on the gridiron.

The clash of foam and fur produced some dramatic highlights.

Some got big heads, some got deflated egos and some were out for glory.

COVID-19 precautions were taken into consideration.

The number of mascots on the field were limited to around 16 this year.

WDRB in the Morning's Mascot Bowl XV kicks off Super Bowl weekend. A decade and a half of Mascot Bowls has produced some winners and losers.

But the biggest winners are the WDRB viewers.

A big thank you to Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex and the Louisville League of Mascots.

Expect Mascot Bowl XVI next year the Friday before Super Bowl LVII.

