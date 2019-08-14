LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Move over, Darth Vader. Barbie is donning your black cape and suit -- and she's doing it in style.
Mattel just has just unveiled a new Barbie doll modeled after the popular Star Wars villain.
"This collectible Star War x Barbie doll captures Darth Vader’s Sith armor silhouette in a head-to-toe shiny-black ensemble," Mattel's website states. "Metallic details at her collar and waist, dark glasses and an emblematic black cape finish the look. Star Wars Darth Vader x Barbie doll makes a great gift for Star War and Barbie fans."
The doll, which is targeted at "Adult Collectors," can be pre-ordered now for $100.
That's not the only Star Wars-themed addition. A Princess Leia Barbie and R2D2 Barbie will also be offered.
The dolls will be available for shipping on Nov. 18.
