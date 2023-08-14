MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana Aug. 18 through Aug. 20.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival.
The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food and more.
This free family friendly event promises to entertain.
Friday night features the "Juice Box Heroes" and Saturday night "The Crashers."
Activities and demonstrations include the mullet contest, toilet race, little miss and master contest, ice cream eating contest, baby photo contest, toy pedal tractor pulls, Karaoke contest, DJ and an Elvis Tribute Artist.
Click here to get connected to the Milltown Community Festival.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.