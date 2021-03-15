LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The 5th Annual Down with Derby Fashion Show benefits Down Syndrome of Louisville.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some “super” models before the virtual event Thursday, March 18th from 6:30 - 9:00.
Models with Down syndrome will walk alongside industry professionals on a virtual runway showcasing this season’s Derby looks. The virtual fashion show will showcase styles from several local boutiques, have virtual “door prizes”, a silent auction, and several fun ways for participants to interact throughout the evening.
Down with Derby will help raise funds to support the 50+ programs and services offered at the Down Syndrome of Louisville Lifelong Learning Centers. The programs provide innovative educational, social, and developmental programming to people with Down syndrome in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
Down with Derby Fashion Show
Thursday, March 18th, 2021
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Enjoy one of the best Derby fashion shows in town from the comfort of your own home as models strut their stuff for a good cause.
Click here to get connected to the Down with Derby Fashion Show.
