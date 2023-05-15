NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- A new tasting event fills your belly and helps out a great program.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the Salvation Army's Fresh Start Festival.
Breakfast foods are the main focus of the first ever Fresh Start Festival: A Taste of the Morning.
Get a sampling of tasty dishes and coffees from many local restaurants and vendors.
PC Home Stores, Schmitt Furniture, SamTec, and Kentucky Truck Sales are presenting sponsors of the “Fresh Start Festival.”
This event brings attention to the National Salvation Army Week, May 14th through the 20th.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana services residents of Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties.
The money raised supports the Salvation Army’s new ”Pathway of Hope” program.
The program helps families get a fresh start and get on the right path to home ownership, eventually, breaking the cycle of generational poverty.
“Pathway of Hope” offers the information to lead families in the right direction to increased stability, self-sufficiency, and, ultimately, home ownership.
Since its inception, two families have been pre-approved for home loans, according to Alecha Redmond, family support manager.
Fresh Start Festival
A Taste of the Morning
The Salvation Army Corps and Community Center
2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany
Saturday, May 20th
8:00am - 11:00am
Advanced Tickets $45
Click here to get your ticket in advance for the Fresh Start Festival: A Taste of the Morning.
