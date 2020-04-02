LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's now a bobblehead to honor the man leading America's fight against COVID-19.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobblehead to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The bobblehead features Fauci standing on a base bearing his name, wearing a suit while illustrating how the nation needs to "flatten the curve." The bobbleheads cost $28, plus $8 for shipping. $5 from each sale will be donated to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
The Fauci bobbleheads are now available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. They're expected to ship in July.
According to a news release, this is the first bobblehead of Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
The bobblehead joins a growing number of items including donuts, socks and t-shirts featuring Fauci.
