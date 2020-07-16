LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ntaba Coffee Haus has made an impact in Louisville with their organic and direct trade African coffee.
And they want you to help them celebrate one year at their Brownsboro Road location.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning all about coffee and Sunday’s good ole South African Barbecue.
On Sunday, July 18th 6pm to midnight, stop by for “Kom ons braai”, loosely translates into "Welcome, pleased to meet you. Let's get to know each other a little better".
Ntaba Coffee Haus is the only U.S. based coffee shop and roastery that focuses specifically in African coffee.
They have relationships with each farmer to ensure the coffee beans come directly from the best farms and cooperations in Africa.
The “haus” is inspired by German and South African heritage.
Ntaba Coffee Haus
2407 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
“Kom ons braai”
South African Barbecue
Sunday, July 18th
6:00 to Midnight
Click here to get connected to Ntaba Coffee Haus.
Click here to get connected with the one year celebration.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.