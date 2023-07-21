LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —- East Market Street is heating up for the first ever NuLu Summer Fest.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins organizers who are making this party possible.
All the fun happens on Saturday, July 22.
It will feature live music, cocktails, food, and family-friendly summer activities.
Expect sprinklers, sidewalk chalk, watermelon eating contest and barbeque smoking demonstration from Pig Beach BBQ.
Leading up to the event, mixologists went head to head during the REAL Infused Exotics NuLu Summer Fest Cocktail Competition featuring Teremana Tequila.
NuLu Summer Fest
Saturday, July 22
600, 700, and 800 Blocks
East Market Street
Noon - 7 p.m.
Click here to get connected to the NuLu Summer Fest.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.