LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There may be a way to help strengthen your body’s skeletal system in the new year.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser tries out OsteoStrong Louisville.
The experience works for people of all ages focusing on the foundation of your body, your bones.
In only ten minutes per week, you develop strength, improved bone density, better posture, balance and athletic performance with reduced joint and back pain.
OsteoStrong sessions use robotic musculoskeletal treatment devices to add compression to the bone.
The movement allows forces to go through the human bone.
OsteoStrong uses the Spectrum System, a new category of devices called Robotic Musculoskeletal Development System (RMDS).
The process, Osteogenic Loading, impacts the entire body.
Click here to get connected to OsteoStrong Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.