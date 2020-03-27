(FOX NEWS) -- People living under isolation have started sharing their home haircut attempts online, with many of them not quite nailing the look they were going for. Not surprisingly, many seemed to struggle with making things look even, especially when it came to fades.
"I did myself a bowl cut back when I had bleach blonde hair and, as shabby as it looked, I kind of styled it out. This time, however, things are different and it looks like I have a literal lid," said Harry, 23, in a statement to the South West News Agency (SWNS).
SWNS has even gathered a collection of various home haircut attempts, and let's just say barber shops should prepare for a rush when things go back to normal.
While giving yourself a haircut may be one way to spend isolation, there are other things people can do to stay positive during this time period. Fox News recently got some advice on the matter by clinical psychologist Andrea Graham, PhD.
She recommended remaining in touch with friends, family and even co-workers. She also pointed out that participating in video calls can help people feel more connected. Aside from that, she said staying active can help maintain a positive mood, while taking time for relaxing activities (like listening to music and practicing meditation) can help relieve stress.
