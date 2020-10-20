LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too early for some people to start thinking about Christmas gifts.
A list of the 40 most wanted toys is out from the TTP&M or the Toys, Tots, Pets & More website. A variety of toys are on the list from categories like entertainment, learning & active play, games & activities and role playing & imaginative play.
Among the popular toys this year is the Star Wars "The Child" animatronic edition, which most of us call Baby Yoda. It's a high tech toy that changes expressions and reacts to voices.
The Little Live Pets Gotta-go-Flamingo is a toy that needs to be "fed," and then it uses the tiny toilet that comes with it. Another hot item this year is Squeakee the Balloon Dog, which looks like a simple dog made of balloons. But it is interactive and learns tricks.
You can also get a set of Armo Gear Boxing Battle gloves. Think laser tag, but instead of the guns, you use boxing gloves. Classic toys like Care Bears and various LEGO toys are still on the list as well.
To see the list of popular toys from TTP&M, click here.
