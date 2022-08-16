MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky (WDRB) -- Project Linus is there to lend a blanket in times of need.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some "blanketeers" to spread some love one stitch at a time.
Project Linus is a national non-profit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children who need them.
Recipients are children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.
Volunteers called “blanketeers” lovingly create new, handmade blankets and afghans.
The Project Linus Louisville chapter has recently seen a need in the state of Kentucky.
After suffering two big weather events in the last 8 months, the requests have been rolling in.
The tornadoes in Western Kentucky and the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky has created a huge opportunity for the wonderful blanketeers to do what they do best.
They went to work on blankets for children in need of nice warm hugs from donations.
Earlier in the year, the Louisville chapter sent 900 blankets and quilts to Western Kentucky.
The last shipment of 500 blankets and quilts will be sent at the end of this month.
A local church has arranged a mission trip in late August to deliver the blankets.
Now on to the next project to help the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
You can help by making quilts, blankets and afghans to be delivered to Eastern Kentucky.
Stop by your local quilt shop like Busy Lady Quilt Shop in Mount Washington, Kentucky and ask how you can help Project Linus.
Click here to get connected to Project Linus Louisville.
