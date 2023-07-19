LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Undefeated Racing Louisville FC competes in the Challenge Cup this week.
The competition runs concurrently with the NWSL regular season and features the league’s 12 teams. It includes a $1 million pot to be shared among participants.
The first game is 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, against Chicago. The next games are July 29 against Houston and Aug. 5 against Kansas City. Winning those will give Lynn Family Stadium the chance to host the Challenge Cup semifinal on Sept. 6.
After the game Friday, Lynn Family Stadium is hosting a Women's World Cup watch party to support Racing Louisville player Savannah DeMelo and the U.S. Women’s National Team as they play Vietnam.
Defender Lauren Milliet joined WDRB Mornings to talk about the upcoming games and what it's like for her team members to compete in the World Cup.
Lauren has been with Racing Louisville since its inception. The Colorado native plays defender but also plays midfielder and winger.
CLICK HERE to watch the full interview or view it in the player below.
