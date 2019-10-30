LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRb) -- If you need extra help getting through your workout, go ahead and let the swear words fly.
Whether it's socially acceptable or not, researchers say cursing actually improves your athletic performance and endurance.
Scientists at Keele University in England say swearing triggers a flush of adrenaline, which boosts your heart rate and oxygen intake. Cursing also helps the body fight pain.
Dr. Richard Stephens said: "We know from our earlier research that swearing makes people more able to tolerate pain. A possible reason for this is that it stimulates the body's sympathetic nervous system - that's the system that makes you heart pound when you are in danger.
However, researchers say curse words seem to lose their power over pain, when they're used too much.
