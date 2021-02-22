LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Get back to that New Year’s Fitness Resolution with Pure Barre Louisville.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a full-body workout at the Paddock Shops location.
Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand classes for all fitness levels. Barre is a form of physical exercise using a the ballet barre and ballet movements. Most of time, working the muscles to total fatigue.
Pure Barre has four signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training and resistance training. Trained instructors update the class format and choreography quarterly. Pure Barre recently launched their new digital platform and Pure Barre GO for wherever you are.
Pure Barre Louisville - Summit celebrates Pure Barre’s 20th anniversary with special classes specifically designed for first-timers.
Location:
The Paddock Shops
4284 Summit Plaza Drive
Louisville, KY 40241
Click here to get connected to Pure Barre Louisville - Summit.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.