LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After they cross the finish line one last time, race horses need another career.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited Second Stride, an organization that gives retired thoroughbreds another purpose.
The non-profit organization provides professional rehabilitation, retraining, and placement.
Second Stride (Kentucky Farms in Prospect & Pleasureville) relies on volunteers who are active in other areas of the racing industry: owners, partnership managers, handicappers, trainers.
Well over 1000 horses have been placed in adoptive homes since the program began in 2005, but the program takes money to operate.
You can help their mission by contributing to Second Stride's annual Derby fundraiser.
Be at Molly Malone's in the Highlands Monday, May 1 to support retiring racehorses and thoroughbreds in need.
Plus, get the inside track from the best horse racing handicappers in the country as they debate the 149th Kentucky Derby contenders in a live panel discussion at 6 p.m.
The night features handicapping panel, auctions, raffles and racing-celebrity guests.
100% of the money raised from the live and silent auction goes to thoroughbred race horses in need.
Second Stride Champions Night
Molly Malone's Highlands
933 Baxter Ave
Monday, May 1
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Open to the Public
$20 Suggested Donation
Click here to get connected with Second Stride Champions Night.
