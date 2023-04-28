LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners need to be prepared for the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon & Marathon.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at all the activities of the Race Expo and Packet Pick-up.
It's a special 2 day event at the Kentucky International Convention Center for the participants.
Runner packets include race bib, timing chip, and important runner instructions.
Pick up your packet and stay for the activities.
Picking up Race Day Gear from Swag’s Sport Shoes and other vendors
Chat with the Norton Sports Health Team about the Training Program and pick up your 2023 Race Magnet
Assisted stretch & pre-race body work with KORT Phyiscal Therapy’s Rehab Team
Visiting the Official Derby Festival Race Day Merchandise shop
Other sampling and tasting opportunities
Race Expo And Packet Pick-Up
Freedom Hall
Kentucky Exposition Center
Thursday, April 27 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, April 28 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be no packet pickup on race day.
