LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners need to be prepared for the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon & Marathon.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at all the activities of the Race Expo and Packet Pick-up.

It's a special 2 day event at the Kentucky International Convention Center for the participants.

Runner packets include race bib, timing chip, and important runner instructions.

Pick up your packet and stay for the activities.

  • Picking up Race Day Gear from Swag’s Sport Shoes and other vendors

  • Chat with the Norton Sports Health Team about the Training Program and pick up your 2023 Race Magnet

  • Assisted stretch & pre-race body work with KORT Phyiscal Therapy’s Rehab Team

  • Visiting the Official Derby Festival Race Day Merchandise shop

  • Other sampling and tasting opportunities

Race Expo And Packet Pick-Up

Freedom Hall

Kentucky Exposition Center

Thursday, April 27 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, April 28 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be no packet pickup on race day.

Click here to get connected to Kentucky Derby Festival events.

