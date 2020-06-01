LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people are looking forward to getting active at the YMCA again.
Selected branches of the YMCA of Greater Louisville are reopening today with some new guidelines.
Slight adjustments to facility hours due to anticipated lower member usage.
During the initial reopening period, Ys will be open to members 10 years and older (with an adult).
Guests and Nationwide members will be not be allowed access in an effort to practice safe physical distancing.
Facility use will be for members only.
Click on the branch below for hours of operation.
BRANCHES REOPENED ON MAY 26
BRANCHES REOPENING ON JUNE 1
- Chestnut Street Family YMCA
- Downtown Family YMCA
- Northeast Family YMCA
- Oldham County Family YMCA
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA (West Louisville)
- Southeast Family YMCA
- Southwest Family YMCA
- YMCA at Norton Commons
NO REOPENING DATE ANNOUNCED
Reopening dates for the Bullitt County Family YMCA and Middletown YMCA have not been announced.
