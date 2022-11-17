LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Portland Museum celebrates 25 years of the Squallis Puppeteers.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the new exhibition to honor the Louisville institution.
Squallis Puppeteers was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Halloween, 1997 with the very first performance of The Chicken Show, a rock opera combining original puppets and music with social commentary.
More shows followed, tackling personal subjects and real-world issues, and the collective grew.
By 2003, they had taken their hands-on arts experiences into schools and community spaces, creating fantastic characters and telling stories important to the Louisville community.
The purpose of Squallis Puppeteers is to help children and adults communicate, connect, and learn through the exploration of creativity.
Squallis frequently build their puppets out of repurposed discarded materials.
It is to demonstrate to children that creativity can be practiced for free, anywhere, anytime.
Over the years, Squallis has danced onstage with My Morning Jacket, marched down many streets in celebration and in protest, served over 25,000 children across the state, traveled to rural China and contributed over 50,000 puppets to the world.
This retrospective exhibition at Portland Museum showcases Squallis’ twenty five year history with puppets, props, pictures, posters and more.
Many different makers, players and personalities have lended their talents to the legacy.
Learn the story of Squallis and share your own stories of the grassroots organization.
Squallis Puppeteers
25th Anniversary Exhibition Celebration
Saturday, November 19th, 2022
5:00 - 9:00pm
Portland Museum
2308 Portland Ave
Louisville, KY 40212
Puppets, props, relics, photos, food and drinks, FREE finger puppet workshop, music and mingling, meet and greet
All are welcome. Free and open to the public (donations appreciated).
