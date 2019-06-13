LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday morning farmers markets is the perfect place for fresh vegetables, meats and more.
There are about 100 farmers markets across Kentucky, so there should be one near you.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined folks who help put on the St. Matthews Farmers Market every Saturday through September.
Farmers markets provide fresher, healthier food and support the local economy.
You also get to meet the farmer who grows the crops or raises the livestock.
The St. Matthews Farmers Market happens throughout the summer at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, 8:00 am to noon.
The gathering features more than 70 farms and vendors selling local meats, vegetables, fruit, hot breakfast and crafts.
The market offers live music each Saturday and onsite parking.
