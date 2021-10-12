LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-- Unlock your body’s flexibility with Stretch Zone Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the benefits of stretching.
When you visit Stretch Zone, a trained stretch practitioner leads you through a series of dynamic stretches to increase mobility and muscle function and make daily movements more efficient.
They do all of the work for you.
The Stretch Zone system increases your range of motion, gradually.
The patented equipment allows Stretch Zone practitioners to put you in the properly position to stabilize, isolate, and manipulate muscles using powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior.
Traditional stretching methods attempt to make you more “flexible”.
They work to adjust the stretch reflex.
This way, the Stretch Zone Method gradually increases your active range of motion.
Consider how a car seatbelt works.
If pulled too quickly, the belt locks.
If the belt is forced, you are just stretching the material itself, and that’s where injury happens.
When a car seatbelt is pulled smoothly and controlled, the belt will fully extend.
It’s the same with your body’s stretch reflex.
By re-educating the associated nerve-muscle reflex, the Stretch Zone Method leads to movement becoming easier and more efficient.
Click here to get connected with Stretch Zone Louisville.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.