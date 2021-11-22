LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- There are many job opportunities in the medical field and certain paths to get you there.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the Surgical Technology Program at Sullivan University.
Surgical Technologists are also called "Surgical Technicians," "Surg Techs," "Scrub Techs,” "Operating Room Technicians," or "OR Techs,” and are crucial to the operation of a hospital.
A Surg Tech assists in surgeries under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel.
This program provides classroom and lab education as well as a supervised clinical experience.
You will take courses in Anatomy and Physiology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, and Medical Terminology.
Other topics covered include the care and safety of patients before, during, and after surgery, as well as aseptic techniques, and surgical procedures.
You will also learn sterilization techniques, prevention and control of infection, and proper handling of surgical instruments, supplies, drugs, and solutions.
The program can be completed in 21 months during the day classes.
First time offering a mostly online & evening program.
Enrolling now - January 2nd; classes start January 3rd.
Click here to get involved in the Sullivan University Surgical Technology Program.
