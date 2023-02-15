LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — May the best biscuits and gravy win during the 10th annual Gravy Cup.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some gravy makers before Saturday's competition to benefit Boys & Girls Haven.
Just like chili, hot wings and BBQ, everyone thinks THEIR'S is the BEST.
More than 40 amateur and professional chefs will present their best gravy recipe to a panel of judges for a chance to win the grand champion title.
Chow down on delicious biscuits and gravy, then vote for your favorites to win the People's Choice Award.
The Gravy Cup
Mellwood Art Center
Saturday, February 18
General Admission at the door: $35
Online: $30
10am-12pm (9am-12pm for VIP)
VIP Experience - Bottomless drinks - Tabled seating - Access to a private VIP room - Private gravy tasting - Full catered breakfast - Unlimited access to the selfie station both digital and print (Next Event PhotoBooth).
This is a fundraiser to support tweens and teens in foster care at Boys & Girls Haven.
100% of the proceeds goes directly toward their mission.
Since 1950, Boys & Girls Haven has transformed the lives of more than 5000 abandoned, abused and neglected children.
More than just a home, they provide stability, education, and new, productive skills that will lead to success in adulthood.
More and more children find themselves growing up without the support of a loving family.
Boys & Girls Haven provides a home and a future filled with promise.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.