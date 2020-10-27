LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of acorns make it to the ground during the fall season.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning all about the acorn or oaknut from the Hungry Forager.
George Barnett established The Hungry Forager in early April, 2020. As George studied trees, fungi, plants and ecology over the past four years, he was always foraging in his free time.
Acorns became another topic during his foraging adventures. His Acorn Foraging Workshop happens on Saturday, November 7th. He’ll cover the history of acorns as food, harvesting acorns, the presence of acorn weevils, good vs bad acorns, processing and tasting acorns.
