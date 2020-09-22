LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular returns for its eighth consecutive year to South Louisville’s Iroquois Park.
See 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins from October 1st through November 1st.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser asked the artists for some custom made jack o' lanterns.
They use the WDRB in the Morning crew for inspiration.
This year's attraction is a drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Explore the nearly half mile stretch from the safety and comfort of your own car.
This year’s theme is ‘A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Magical Places,” and will feature special places inspired by reality and fictional stories.
The themed vignettes range from the ocean depths to outer space; from the Wild, Wild, West to a Bavarian Village; from Mt. Olympus to a tropical rainforest and beyond.
All the displays are set to music.
Jack O' Lantern Spectacular
Iroquois Park
October 1-November 1
Sunday-Thursday 7:30-11:00
Friday & Saturday 7:30-Midnight
$35 per car/SUV/minivan
$50 per passenger van/RV/limousine
A special sensory-friendly night will be held on Sunday November 1st with gates opening at 5:00.
During this one hour, pumpkins will light up the woods but there will be no music or special effects.
Designed for those with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences, and their families.
The Louisville Parks Foundation and Passion for Pumpkins has helped make the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular possible.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.
