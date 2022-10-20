LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Have fun and learn about the importance of bats at the Kentucky Bat Festival.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets close to the flying mammals at Second Chances Wildlife Center.
It's their annual fall fundraising event where guests can meet live bats, learn about them from two educational presentations, explore a 3D cave simulator, create a bat craft project, and meet storybook character Stellaluna.
Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers will keep the party going as you enjoy barbeque, ice cream, and visit the beer vendors.
A silent auction include items like a trip to Costa Rica, rare bourbons, a Red River Gorge Adventure package, a Cave Explorer package, and more will give guests the chance to make their best bid.
Pepperoni the Eastern red bat will be there for guests to meet.
Pepperoni rose to social media "batfluencer" status after being granted lifetime sanctuary at Second Chances.
She was found having rocks thrown at her in a Pizza Hut parking lot and had to have a wing removed.
Second Chances Wildlife Center rescues and rehabilitates many mammal species but specializes in the care and rehabilitation of bats.
This family-friendly festival celebrates bats' role in Kentucky's ecology and economy and raises funds to support the organization's wildlife rescue and rehabilitation program.
Executive Director Brigette Brouillard and her staff of 45 volunteers provide housing, care, and medical needs to more than 300 orphaned and injured animals each year in the local community.
Second Chances also brings environmental education programs to Kentucky children.
Operating in its 12th year, the center is licensed through U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Kentucky Bat Festival
Saturday, October 22nd 4-7
EP Tom Sawyer State Park's
Sawyer-Hayes Community Center
Tickets $25 per person
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Bat Festival.
