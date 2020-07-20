LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama 2020 at Norton Commons goes virtual this year.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at some of the featured homes before they went live online today, Monday, July 20th.
In person Homearama 2020 was supposed to happen July 11th - 26th.
This year, the home builder, design and landscaping event can only be seen virtually online.
Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIAGL) wanted to follow current guidelines of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experience virtual tours of the nine homes from these builders:
Bentley Homes, Caliber Homes, Castlebuilt Homes, Joe Kroll Builders, Mason Construction, Mastercraft Homes, Ramage Company and Leo Thieneman & Sons.
Homearama will return in its standard format to Norton Commons in July of 2021.
Click here to get connected to Homearama 2020.
