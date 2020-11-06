LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Champ’s Rollerdrome Louisville throws it back to the days of disco.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about the adult themed skate sessions.
On the first Saturday of each month, make sure you skate in style.
First up, Adult Skate: Disco.
Saturday, November 7th, don your funkiest disco era bell-bottoms, halter-neck tops, sequins and feathers.
It’s your chance to enter the costume contest and go home with $25 for best dressed.
Champ’s Rollerdrome Louisville
Saturday, Nov 7th
10:00PM - Midnight
Admission: $8.00
This Event is for Adults Only (18+) -- ID Required
Face masks must be worn at all times while skating at Champ's.
Champs’s Rollerdrome began in 1955 near Springfield KY, in a portable tent rink.
The name Champ’s comes from the founder Armand "Champ" Champa.
Champ bought his first rink in 1960 located in Valley Station and expanded to greater Louisville and Lexington in 1974.
Click here to get connected to Champ’s Rollerdrome Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.