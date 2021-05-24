LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Beatersville Car and Bike Show features traditional hot rods and customs.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at some of these unique rides before Sunday, May 30th.

It takes place in Kentucky on the Sunday before Memorial Day each year.

The 2021 event showcases pre-1968, cars, trucks, and motorcycles from all over the mid-west.

The show will feature bands, vendors, the ever popular, Miss Beatersville contest, food trucks and much more.

The band line up this year is: The Krank Daddies, Jane Rose & The Deadend Boys, Tsunami Samurai and the Nülydedz.

Beatersville Car and Bike Show

Sunday, May 30th

Bullitt County Fairgrounds

964 Clermont Rd

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Click here to get connected to Beatersville.

