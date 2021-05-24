LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Beatersville Car and Bike Show features traditional hot rods and customs.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at some of these unique rides before Sunday, May 30th.
It takes place in Kentucky on the Sunday before Memorial Day each year.
The 2021 event showcases pre-1968, cars, trucks, and motorcycles from all over the mid-west.
The show will feature bands, vendors, the ever popular, Miss Beatersville contest, food trucks and much more.
The band line up this year is: The Krank Daddies, Jane Rose & The Deadend Boys, Tsunami Samurai and the Nülydedz.
Beatersville Car and Bike Show
Sunday, May 30th
Bullitt County Fairgrounds
964 Clermont Rd
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
