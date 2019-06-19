LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Discover treasures of Ancient Greece and explore the modern culture of Greece at two unique exhibits at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
The Treasures of Ancient Greece exhibit features rare Greek antiquities, some of which are being exhibited for the first time in the United States. Families will learn about ancient ruins, temples and open air theaters along with philosophers and mythological gods.
Visitors can test their own speed in a virtual Olympic running event. There is a chance to vote in an Athenian Assembly, create mosaic artwork, and tell an ancient Greek story by creating a visual story on a special vase.
Fly over Greece in the new Take Me There: ® Greece exhibit without ever leaving the States. View the magnificent mountains and swirling seas before "touching down" in Athens, where the ancient Parthenon overlooks a bustling modern city. Families have the opportunity to explore homes and learn about real families who live in Greece. Children can learn to make traditional Greek foods and serve their grownups faux Greek delicacies in the recreated Taverna and bakery.
