V-Dub Derby brings together some vintage cars for a great cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Classic VW Club of Louisville and Bachman Volkswagen present V-Dub Derby.
It’s the 13th year for the event and the 6th year at St. Joseph Children’s Home.
Expect classic cars from VW, Porsche, Audi, giveaways, raffles and music.
Multiple awards will be given out including Top Air and Water-Cooled VW's, best of show awards, and others throughout the day.
V-Dub Derby 2023
St. Joseph Children's Home
Saturday, September 9th
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
All proceeds benefit St. Joseph Children's Home.
The 2021 V-Dub Derby raised $6,000 for St. Joseph Children's Home.
There were about 150 show cars, 20 vendors, and over 400 spectators.
