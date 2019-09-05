LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Classic VW Club of Louisville and Bachman Volkswagen present V-Dub Derby 2019.
Expect classic cars from VW, Porsche, Audi, giveaways, raffles and music.
Multiple awards will be given out including Top Air and Water-Cooled VW's, best of show awards, and others throughout the day.
V-Dub Derby 2019
St. Joseph Children's Home
Saturday, September 7th
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
All proceeds benefit St. Joseph Children's Home.
Click here to get connected to V-Dub Derby.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.