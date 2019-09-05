V-Dub Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Classic VW Club of Louisville and Bachman Volkswagen present V-Dub Derby 2019.

Expect classic cars from VW, Porsche, Audi, giveaways, raffles and music.

Multiple awards will be given out including Top Air and Water-Cooled VW's, best of show awards, and others throughout the day.

St. Joseph Children's Home

Saturday, September 7th

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

All proceeds benefit St. Joseph Children's Home.

