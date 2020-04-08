LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can virtually learn about flying mammals on Wednesday, April 8th.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning at Second Chances Wildlife Center talking bats.
Founder and Executive Director, Brigette Brouillard covered species of bats, behavior, biology, diet and why bats are important to humans.
You’ll get a more in-depth discussion during the Virtual Lesson: Bats.
The Facebook Live Bat Program presented by Second Chances Wildlife Center happens at 10am on Wednesday, April 8th.
Click here to get connected to their Facebook page and see the program.
