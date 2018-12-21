LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Boxes of Love" program helps families have a brighter Christmas.
Unions, community groups and businesses have formed a partnership to provide Christmas meals for 1450 families across the Greater Louisville area and into Southern Indiana.
This morning, Friday, December 21, people gave their time, packed them up and shipped them out.
Each Christmas meal will feed a family of four and includes a turkey and numerous side items.
But it takes dedicated people to put all the boxes together.
Fourth Street Live! became the gathering place to assemble the holiday packages.
Volunteers assembled the "Boxes of Love" to be delivered by first responders, veterans, and union members to needy families and supporting organizations including several local churches and veterans organizations.
"Boxes of Love" is part of the 14th Annual Christmas Angel Program.
