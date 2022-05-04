LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Wagner's Pharmacy & Restaurant celebrates their 100th Anniversary all this week.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser finds out how just eating there helps a great organization.
Wagner’s opened in 1922 when Leo Wagner bought Hagen’s Pharmacy on the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Central Avenue.
It would soon become a synonymous with the nearby Churchill Downs.
He let the horsemen buy their cigarettes and other necessities on credit.
In turn, he made friends and loyal customers.
After a century, Wagner's continues to serve breakfast and lunch and provide a nostalgic gift shop.
Their partner company Becker & Durski, next door, creates customized turf goods items such as jockey silks, saddle towels, blankets and blinkers.
Continuing to build strong relationships with horsemen.
During Derby Week 2022, a portion of the sales will be donated to the Permanent Disabled Jockeys Fund.
This fund provides insurance and loss of income support to disabled jockeys.
Wagner's wants to thank customers in advanced for their generous support.
