LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- It's that time of year again.
Pumpkin flavored foods make their way into our lives.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gathered some perfect pumpkin flavored favorites to get everyone in the mood.
Keith's mother whipped up a pumpkin pie.
WDRB's Perry Waiters made his chocolate chip pumpkin bread.
Summer Sieg owner of New Albany's Lady Tron's restaurant made her seasonal pumpkin soup.
The small restaurant will open again when 100% capacity is allowed.
Huber's Orchard and Winery showcased their many pumpkin treats.
Chef Paul Dowell from Kroger created a Sausage & Pumpkin Pasta and Chipotle & Bacon Pumpkin Soup (Recipes Below).
Adrienne & Co. Donuts and Desserts went big with their pumpkin spice donuts and fritters.
Heine Brothers' Coffee topped off the morning with pumpkin lattes and more.
Don’t overload on pumpkin this season, take it slow and enjoy the taste of fall.
Sausage & Pumpkin Pasta
Makes 10 to 12 servings.
12 oz. Bow Tie Pasta (cooked just tender & shocked to stop cooking)
18 oz. pkg. Kroger Italian Sausage
1-8 oz. pkg. Sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms
¼ c. Murray’s Cheese Shop Divina Caramelized Onion Jam
1 c. White Wine
1-15 oz. can Kroger Pumpkin Puree
¼ tsp. Kroger Pumpkin Pie Spice
¼ tsp. Kroger Ground Cayenne Pepper
¼ tsp. Kroger Oregano
1 c. Kroger ½ & ½
To taste: Kosher Salt & Fresh Ground Black Pepper
¼ c. Fresh Grated Murray’s Cheese Parmigiano-Reggiano
Cook pasta until just tender, drain and shock by running under cold water.
Reserve.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and roast sausage until browned/165 degrees.
Remove, slice thin and add juices to a large stock pot.
Put over medium-high heat and add mushrooms.
Sauté until tender.
Add caramelized onion and white wine.
Bring to simmer & reduce slightly.
Add in pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, cayenne, oregano and ½ & ½.
Bring to a simmer and season with salt and pepper.
Garnish with fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and serve piping hot.
Chipotle & Bacon Pumpkin Soup
Makes 8 to 10 servings.
6 sliced Bacon
1-12 oz. pkg. Produce Fresh Fiesta Corn Mix
½ tsp. Minced Garlic
1 qrt. Kroger Chicken Stock
2-15 oz. can Kroger Pumpkin Puree
2 Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce (minced fine)
¼ tsp. Kroger Ground Cumin
¼ tsp. Kroger Coriander
¼ tsp. Kroger Pumpkin Pie Spice
¼ c. Kroger Heavy Cream
To Taste: Kosher Salt & Fresh Ground Black Pepper
Garnish: Pumpkin Seeds along with reserved Cooked Bacon
Heat a large stock pot over medium-high heat and add 6 sliced of chopped bacon.
Cook until slightly browned.
Pull out about 2 slices worth of bacon and reserve.
Drain off all but 1 Tbl. of bacon grease and fiesta corn mix and minced garlic.
Sauté until tender.
Add in chicken stock, pumpkin puree, chipotle, cumin, coriander and pumpkin pie spice and gently stir to incorporate.
Bring to simmer and stir in heavy cream.
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Garnish with pumpkin seeds and the remaining chopped bacon and enjoy!
