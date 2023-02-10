LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — It was the perfect way to put you in a good mood before a big weekend.
Local mascots trying to play football for your amusement.
This year marked the 16th WDRB in the Morning Mascot Bowl, Friday, February 10th.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser, once again, rounded up some of the most animated athletes with the help of Louisville League of Mascots.
WDRB in the Morning's, Grace Hayba got called up to wrangle one of the teams.
WDRB's Snow Fox and others butted heads and left it all on the gridiron.
The clash of foam and fur produced some dramatic highlights.
Some got big heads, some got deflated egos and some were out for glory.
WDRB in the Morning's Mascot Bowl XVI kicks off Super Bowl weekend.
A decade and a half of Mascot Bowls has produced some winners and losers.
But the biggest winners are the WDRB viewers.
A big thank you to Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex and the Louisville League of Mascots.
Expect Mascot Bowl XVII next year the Friday before Super Bowl LVIII.
