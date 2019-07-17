LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you want to know what you'll look like 20 years, there's now an app for that. And it's blowing up online.
Social media is riddled with FaceApp transformations that allows you to "age" a photo, complete with wrinkles and gray hair. Celebrities like Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher got in on the fun, as well as Terry Crews, Sam Smith, and Dwayne Wade.
The app actually came out back in 2017, but it's making headlines now because the aging game looks so realistic. Many on our WDRB staff were curious to try it out. You can see the results!
