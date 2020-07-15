LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s the largest lantern festival in the region.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got to see the Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival.
The festival has extended its stay at the Louisville Zoo until August 28th.
See 65 larger-than-life displays consisting of more than 2000 colorful lanterns wrapped in more than 60,000 square feet of silk.
All handmade by Chinese artisans.
Travel along a 1 mile path to see designs like the 130 foot Amazing Water Dragon.
Walk through the shark tunnel and explore the LED Lilly Pads.
Only a limited number of tickets are available each event day.
