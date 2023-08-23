LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The World's Championship Horse Show has been around for more than a century.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the stables where people and horses have a passion for winning.
The 120th World's Championship Horse Show returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center's Freedom Hall, August 19-26.
It is held annually with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds in different divisions.
The 2023 edition attracts global competitors, with more than 2,000 horses competing for more than $1 million in awards determined by a panel of equestrian professionals.
Show divisions include Three-Gaited, Five-Gaited, Fine Harness, Saddlebred Pleasure, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hackney/Harness Ponies, Roadster, In-Hand, and American Saddlebred.
Each division includes several classes for amateurs, ladies, amateur ladies, junior exhibitors, and younger horses and ponies.
Horses or riders who win earn the title of World Champion (abbreviated WC).
A second-place finish is given the title of a reserve world champion (RWC).
Horses may also earn the World’s grand championship (WGC) or World’s Championship of Champions (WCC) title.
