Wow your taste buds at the Louisville Street Food Festival at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 1st ever Louisville Street Food Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at some of the participating venues.
The weekend event on July 22-23 features the Louisville area's best food trucks and restaurants with ALL food items priced at $5 or less.
That means you can sample a wide range of flavors and options from more than 20 vendors.
Expect live entertainment, axe throwing, an indoor/outdoor pavilion, mechanical bull riding, free giant chocolate fountain (VIP exclusive), eating challenges, family-friendly activities, general vendor market, cooking demonstrations and more.
Fourth Street Live! is a 350,000-square-foot entertainment and retail complex located on 4th Street, between Liberty and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in Downtown Louisville.
Louisville Street Food Festival starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.
Tickets starting at $14.99 plus fees.
