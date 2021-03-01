LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Local troops are out in full force delivering Girl Scout Cookies.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some Girl Scouts to see how the sweet treats are making a difference.
The lineup includes Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups for $5 a box and Toffee-tastic (gluten free) and S’mores for $6 a box. All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support girl programming and troops in our community.
Girls decide how to use their portion of the earnings for community projects, leadership opportunities and experiences. Click here to find Girl Scout Cookies near you. The website can also be used to find troops that are selling at booths nearby.
Traditional booths will feature social distancing, mask wearing and contactless payments. Booths will run from February 26-March 21.
In Louisville, Paducah, Elizabethtown and Bowling Green customers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is a member of the Girl Scouts USA organization and includes 10,000 girl and adult members in 64 counties in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.