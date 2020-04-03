April 3, 1974: The Super Outbreak. 46 years later, it still stands out as the most widespread and violent tornado outbreak in recorded history.
In terms of total number, path length, and total damage, the massive tornado occurrence of April 3-4, 1974, was more extensive than all previously known outbreaks.
The overall scope of the event has been recently rivaled by the Dixie Alley Outbreak of April 25-28, 2011 only in terms of shear number of tornadoes. However, the strength of the tornadoes that occurred during the '74 Super Outbreak remains unparalleled.
It is day that many of you today still remember vividly. The air felt hot and sticky and it was windy, all of which got worse through the afternoon. Some of say it felt ominous, like something bad was coming.
THE SET UP:
The initial forecast for Wednesday, April 3rd, 1974 was windy and warm with a chance of showers, but as the morning unfolded, forecasters grew more concerned about the potential for strong thunderstorms. Just two days earlier, on April 1st, Campbellsburg was devastated by an F-3 tornado and Sandy Hook, Kentucky by an F-1.
On April 3rd, an almost tropical air mass here at the surface of the earth was a result of an unusually warm Gulf of Mexico and wind blowing just the right way from there into our region.
WHAT HAPPENED
The slides below are in order during the course of the day. Notice the slight wind shift in Louisville. We call this "backing": the wind switched from south to southeast then back to southwest. This subtle change in wind direction in the course of six hours proves the environment is spinning and that made the difference in this event. This is a key factor we look for when diagnosing tornado potential in the atmosphere.
In total, 37 tornadoes struck Indiana and Kentucky that day including the F-4 in Louisville and F-5 in Brandenburg. Brandenburg was hit harder than anyone as the town of 3,000 was completely leveled by an F-5. The extremely violent storm killed 31 people while sweeping much of the town into the Ohio River.
315 people lost their lives that day and another 5,000 were injured across the span of the entire outbreak which covered 13 states with a record 148 tornadoes. Interestingly, damage surveys are much better now than they were in 1974, so smaller tornadoes in 1974 could have been missed. The map below is hand-drawn by Ted Fujita, the creator of the F (and later EF-scale). He numbered each tornado from start to finish of the outbreak.