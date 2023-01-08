The good news for today is even though we have a lot of cloud cover today, we have lowered the rain chance a bit for this afternoon. A weak low pressure system will be moving across our area today, which will keep the clouds around today. However, this low doesn't have a lot of moisture with it, which will prevent us from seeing a lot of rain.
As the low moves across our area, it will still bring in areas of a few light showers and sprinkles.
The "best" chance of rain timeline wise will likely be between 4-8pm this afternoon and evening. Still, even bring this "peak" timeframe there still isn't a lot of showers across the area and those that do see rain will only see light rain and shouldn't expect anything heavy.
As the low moves off, showers will follow it and we will end up drying off for our area by the time we reach the late evening/early morning hours.
As mentioned, those that do see rain today aren't expected to see much at all. Most locations are projects only around 0.01" for most locations, which is the bare minimum for measurable rainfall.
There will be a much greater chance of rain widespread wise and coming down heavier as we head toward Thursday and possibly early Friday. That low pressure should have a lot more moisture with it and it should be stronger, meaning our rain chance would be much higher than today.