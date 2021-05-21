An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Louisville and parts of southern Indiana for Saturday, May 22. Surface ozone levels will be high enough to make the air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes children, the elderly, and anyone with a heart or lung condition. If you have breathing problems, you are also included in that group.
The oxygen we breathe is O2 - 2 oxygen atoms in every molecule. Ozone is O3 - 3 atoms in every molecule. KAIRE says, "This extra atom makes the gas highly reactive, enabling it to damage tissues and materials." In the stratosphere ozone helps block UV light, protecting us from the sun's radiation. At the surface ozone is actually formed by a chemical reaction. You can read more about that science here. The heat and sunshine plus the wind slowing down a bit are all factors in why the air quality is forecast to not be as good Saturday.
Sunday and Monday the air quality is expected to drop back to Moderate. You can reference the scale above to see that means the air is marginally better. If you are in that sensitive group, limit your time outdoors on Saturday. Consider staying inside. From the National Weather Service:
HERE ARE SOME RECOMMENDED ACTIONS THAT THE PUBLIC CAN TAKE TO REDUCE OZONE FORMING EMISSIONS: * WALK, BIKE, CARPOOL OR USE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. * AVOID USING THE DRIVE-THROUGH AND COMBINE ERRANDS INTO ONE TRIP. * AVOID REFUELING YOUR VEHICLE OR USING GASOLINE-POWERED LAWN EQUIPMENT UNTIL AFTER 7 PM. * TURN OFF YOUR ENGINE WHEN IDLING FOR MORE THAN 30 SECONDS. * CONSERVE ENERGY BY TURNING OFF LIGHTS OR SETTING THE AIR CONDITIONER TO 75 DEGREES OR ABOVE.