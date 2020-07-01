An Air Quality Alert has been issued for part of our area on Thursday. Surface ozone levels will be elevated, so the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes anyone with heart or lung conditions, breathing issues, children, and the elderly. If that describes you, avoid strenuous outdoor activity; try not to raise your heart rate. That's when you would most notice the reduced air quality.
Here are some steps you can take to minimize surface ozone (from NWS Louisville):
* WALK, BIKE, CARPOOL OR USE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. * AVOID USING THE DRIVE-THROUGH AND COMBINE ERRANDS INTO ONE TRIP. * AVOID REFUELING YOUR VEHICLE OR USING GASOLINE-POWERED LAWN EQUIPMENT UNTIL AFTER 7 PM. * TURN OFF YOUR ENGINE WHEN IDLING FOR MORE THAN 30 SECONDS. * CONSERVE ENERGY BY TURNING OFF LIGHTS OR SETTING THE AIR CONDITIONER TO 75 DEGREES OR ABOVE.