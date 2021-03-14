In case you missed it, today is my last day at WDRB. I have accepted a weekend morning meteorologist position in my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. While I am so excited for this next chapter in my life, it is still hard to say goodbye. I have grown to love the city of Louisville and covering weather in Kentuckiana. WDRB is one of the best stations in the country and has amazing employees from top to bottom. I’ve had an incredible experience and a huge part of that is because of the weather team. For my final WDRB Weather blog (out of roughly 1,300) I would like to share a little bit about what it was like to work with Marc, Jude, Rick and Hannah!
Marc Weinberg:
Marc’s passion for weather is unparalleled! He lives and breathes it every day and rarely isn’t checking the latest data. He is also an encyclopedia of weather. Any question I have ever had about Meteorology, he immediately has a detailed answer. He has taught me so much over the last five years. He is a great boss, chief, and leader to our weather team. He can be tough when needed and also incredibly understanding. I won’t lie, I was intimated by Marc when I first got here! He is such a skilled meteorologist, but I soon realized he is very kind and only wants the best for his team. I came to Louisville with minimal severe weather experience and under Marc’s guidance, it’s an area I have really been able to grow. I am so thankful Marc gave me a chance five years ago. I will always be proud to have worked with Marc. I will miss him dearly, but I know Marc will be forever in my corner.
Jude Redfield:
What you see is what you get! I think sometimes people wonder if anchors or meteorologists are the same people both on and off air. Jude Redfield is 100% himself! He is just as hilarious and plays pranks off-air all the time. They can be elaborate pranks, because he involves other people in the scheme! I have also never seen a more powerful vest. Everyone knows what it means when Jude has his vest on - myself included! If I flipped on the morning news and saw the vest, I knew it was on. Jude can also dress up one day in a wild suit or as Bones Redfield and the next day cover a severe weather event with ease. He has been an amazing friend and co-worker with great advice since the day I met him on my interview. He is such a positive person and has always inspired me. That will certainty not change now, but I will miss working with him!
Rick DeLuca:
I also met Rick during my interview and he helped train me during my first weekend at WDRB. He was so helpful and kind during that time and we became fast friends. He has always lent an ear whenever I needed it and had great insight and advice on an array of topics. Rick is also a fantastic and smart meteorologist who is always prepared and never makes a mistake on air. You may also already know this, but he is a great cook! We used to sit in the break room during the 4 pm news. I would typically be finishing up my blog for the day and he would be taking a lunch break. And he wouldn’t be eating a sandwich, but what appeared to be 5 stars meals. About every five minutes someone would stop to ask what he was eating because it looked so good! I will miss working with Rick, but I know the friendship we have built will last a lifetime!
Hannah Strong:
Hannah is the only person to come after me. I was a little nervous to meet the new person coming in, but once I met Hannah, those nerves were quickly put at ease. She is a very caring, generous and kind person. We built an awesome friendship because we always had each other's backs on the weekends. From great teammates to confidants! She is also smart as a whip and a spectacular meteorologist. Hannah is also very busy! She is an advocate for women and is a part of several organizations. She volunteers her time and energy frequently - I do not know when she sleeps! Not to mention she read about 75 books last year (shout out to the Bookclub we are in together)! I have learned so much from Hannah and I will miss working with her, but trust our friendship will continue (just long distance now)!
If you were looking for a juicy tell all... I am sorry to disappoint! I truly cannot speak highly enough of these four people. The newest member of the WDRB weather team is going to be one lucky gal or guy and I wish them all the best! Thank you, Kentuckiana!! -Katie McGraw