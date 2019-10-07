Tonight is going to be a great chance to see the International Space Station because of its position and the time of night it will pass.
At 8:47 tonight the space station will be visible here for three minutes, so head outside before then to give your eyes time to adjust. This is a "high altitude" pass because the maximum height will be 88º. That means you will need to look almost directly overhead to see the ISS. It will appear 16º above northwest, so look northwest to find it. Then it disappears 82º above east-southeast.