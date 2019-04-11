At first glance, this might've looked like a tornado spinning by Pueblo West High School in Colorado. Thankfully, it was something know a "gustnado" and ironically, Pueblo West High School is the home of the cyclones. Sam Pisciotta, an art teacher at the school, captured video of the gustnado moving through the campus Wednesday morning. Take a look...
A gustnado is a small, whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows. They do not connect with any cloud-base rotation and are not tornadoes. Since their origin is associated with cumuliform clouds, gustnadoes will be classified as Thunderstorm Wind events. Like dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage.
The National Weather Service said gusts of 107 miles per hour were reported in the area. According to reports, the wind damaged some shingles and a fence.