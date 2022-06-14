With this being the hottest week of the year so far, with highs in the upper 90s yesterday, today, and on Thursday, it is important to keep in mind that heat can be a very dangerous aspect of weather. In fact, did you know that dangerous heat is the number 1 weather-related death in the US?
This is the type of heat that needs to be taken very seriously and we have multiple tips and reminders on how to keep you, your family, and your furry family safe during these conditions like we're seeing this week.
First, we need to think about the dangers of heat in all spaces of our lives, not just when we are outside. Think about the potential hazards in your house, in the car, at work, and for your neighbors. Know what to do to keep you and the people around you safe; like drinking lots of water, checking the backseat before you get out of the car, and taking breaks if you're doing strenuous work outside.
Third, know when you've had too much. The graphic below shows the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Monitor yourself for these symptoms, but also keep an eye on your loved ones. All images are from the National Weather Service.